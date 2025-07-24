Kyrgyzstani convicted in Buryatia to serve his sentence in homeland

A citizen of Kyrgyzstan convicted in Buryatia will be transferred to his home country to serve his sentence. The decision was made by the Gusinoozyorsky City Court.

The individual was previously found guilty of robbery (subparagraph «g» of Part 2, Article 161 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation). Initially, he was sentenced to four years of probation with a three-year probationary period. However, the suspended sentence was later revoked, and he was ordered to serve four years in a general-regime correctional colony.

The convict gave written consent to be transferred to Kyrgyzstan for serving the sentence. The Supreme Court of the Kyrgyz Republic has accepted the amended verdict of the Gusinoozyorsky City Court for execution.