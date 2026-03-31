14:14
USD 87.45
EUR 100.53
RUB 1.07
English

Erkin Mambetaliev's sentence upheld by second instance court

The criminal cases panel of the Issyk-Kul Regional Court has upheld the verdict of the court of first instance against Erkin Mambetaliev.

Photo Detention of Erkin Mambetaliev

In the summer of last year, he was found guilty of large-scale legalization (laundering) of criminal proceeds, participation in a criminal community, and other offenses. He was sentenced to nine years in a high-security penal colony, with confiscation of property and a ban on holding certain positions for three years. The sentence has been counted from August 10, 2024.

Among the confiscated assets are Edelweiss recreation center in the village of Ornok, as well as movable and immovable property.

Erkin Mambetaliev is a former officer of the State Guard Service and served as a personal bodyguard to Almazbek Atambayev in the early 2000s. In 2008, the Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan sentenced him to life imprisonment for complicity in the murders of police colonel Chynybek Aliyev, Zhogorku Kenesh deputy Zhyrgalbek Surabaldiev, and others. Following the April 2010 events in Kyrgyzstan, he was released due to newly discovered circumstances.

In subsequent years, his name was repeatedly mentioned in connection with criminal figures Ryspek Akmatbaev and Kamchy Kolbaev. In August 2024, Mambetaliev was detained in a case related to participation in an organized criminal group. In September, the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan transferred his assets, worth approximately $5.7 million, into state ownership.
link: https://24.kg/english/368190/
views: 219
Print
Related
Ex-National Bank Chairman Melis Turgunbaev detained in Kyrgyzneftegaz case
SCNS detains wanted CEO of Orgtekhstroy OJSC
Particularly dangerous criminal wanted by Interpol detained in Kyrgyzstan
Court extends detention of Temirlan Sultanbekov, other defendants until May 17
Former MP Kuvanychbek Kongantiev detained until May 10
Driver suspected of rape detained after chase through Bishkek
Former member of Parliament Kuvanychbek Kongantiev detained
Travel agency director detained in Bishkek on suspicion of fraud
Daniel Azhiev detained again, details not disclosed
Ex-head of Balykchy police department Tokoldoshev arrested on corruption charges
Popular
New access road to be built to Manas International Airport New access road to be built to Manas International Airport
Energy and grain: Imports from CIS help Kyrgyzstan offset domestic shortages Energy and grain: Imports from CIS help Kyrgyzstan offset domestic shortages
Fuel prices in Kyrgyzstan remain stable despite March increase Fuel prices in Kyrgyzstan remain stable despite March increase
Antimonopoly Service explains fuel price increase in Kyrgyzstan Antimonopoly Service explains fuel price increase in Kyrgyzstan
31 March, Tuesday
14:08
Death of Natalia Nagovitsyna not to affect flow of climbers to Kyrgyzstan Death of Natalia Nagovitsyna not to affect flow of clim...
14:01
Kyrgyzstan to receive $959 million from EBRD and ADB by 2030
13:35
Bishkek to host Energy Expo Kyrgyzstan — SCO 2026
12:26
Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan warns about fraudulent videos, forged documents
12:09
Arms cache linked to Kolbayev organized crime group discovered in Tokmok