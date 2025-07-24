12:45
Over 5,000 consumers to be disconnected from electricity due to unpaid bills

More than 5,000 consumers will be disconnected from electricity in Bishkek for non-payment of bills. The capital’s electric grid company reported.

The disconnections will be carried out remotely through the system of «smart» meters.

The energy company urges residents and organizations to pay off their debts on time to avoid disconnection.

A section «Consumer’s Balance» is available on the company’s website, where users can check the current status of their account. This information can also be checked through «Moi Svet» (My Light) mobile app, available on Google Play and the App Store.

Electricity bills can be paid via:

  • Quickpay, Pay24, UMAI, KICB, Mega, O!, Onoi terminals;
  • Electronic wallets: Mbank, O!, MegaPay, UMAI, Elsom;
  • Bank cash offices: Eldik Bank, Dos-Credobank, Bakai Bank, MBank, O!Bank, KICB, Optima Bank;
  • Branches of Kyrgyz Pochtasy OJSC in real-time.
