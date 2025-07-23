Investigation into Kloop case completed, case sent to court

The investigation into the case involving former and current camera operators of Kloop media outlet — Alexander Alexandrov and Zhoomart Duulatov — has been completed and submitted to court, the media outlet reported. The first hearing is scheduled for August 5.

According to lawyer Kaisyn Abakirov, the case will be heard at the Pervomaisky District Court in Bishkek.

Earlier, it was reported that the bank accounts of several Kloop staff members were blocked by court order.

Recall, a search was previously conducted in the home of Kloop journalist Ziyagul Bolot kyzy in Osh, after which she was taken in for questioning. It later became known that the house of Kloop camera operator in Bishkek, Aleksandr Aleksandrov, was also searched and he was taken in for questioning to the State Committee for National Security. After the searches, current journalist Aidai Erkebaeva and former employee of the media outlet Zara Sydygalieva, who quit in 2023, were taken in for questioning. In total, seven people were interrogated.

On May 30, the media outlet’s accountant was detained. She was stopped on the street in the capital near one of the banks and taken to the State Committee for National Security.

Ziyagul Bolot kyzy, Aidai Erkebaeva, Zara Sydygalieva and two other girls, who were brought in for questioning along with current and former Kloop journalists, were released under a non-disclosure agreement.

In 2023, the prosecutor’s office filed a lawsuit to liquidate Kloop Media Public Foundation. As a result of the trials, it was liquidated in 2024.