Kyrgyzstan updates methodology for assessing risks of domestic violence

Kyrgyzstan has updated its methodology for assessing the risks of domestic violence. The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers signed a resolution «On measures to implement protection and defense against domestic violence.»

The document approves the methodology for assessing the risks of domestic violence, the form of a temporary protection order, and a model correctional program for changing the violent behavior of persons who have committed domestic violence.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Justice, and the State Penitentiary Service have been instructed to conduct informational and explanatory work among the population, as well as state and local government bodies, on the implementation of the resolution.

The methodology for assessing the risks of domestic violence determines the procedure for assessing the possibility of continued or repeated domestic violence, the occurrence of serious or particularly serious consequences of its commission, as well as the death of a person who has suffered from domestic violence.

Specialists can:

  • Assess the possibility of continued or repeated domestic violence;
  • Assess the possibility of serious or particularly serious consequences, including the death of the victim;
  • Ensure the full protection of victims of domestic violence.

It is noted that the methodology will allow for the timely identification of the level of risk to ensure the safety of victims of domestic violence, as well as provide information to the court about the level of risk of repeated domestic violence.

Earlier it was reported the number of cases of domestic violence in the Kyrgyz Republic has increased by 35 percent since the beginning of 2025.
