Domestic violence cases in Kyrgyzstan increase by 35 percent in 2025

The number of domestic violence cases in Kyrgyzstan has increased by 35 percent since the beginning of 2025. This information is based on data published on the open data portal.

According to the electronic logbook of the Internal Affairs Ministry, 10,164 cases of domestic violence were recorded — 2,631 more than in the same period in 2024, when 7,533 such cases were registered.

Police officers issued 8,005 temporary protection orders, of which 6,749 were against perpetrators of domestic violence.

Courts received 2,450 administrative offense reports under Article 70 of the Code of Offenses of the Kyrgyz Republic (Domestic Violence). Based on court decisions, 844 individuals were sentenced to community service, while 1,186 people were placed under arrest with court approval.

Suspects have also been charged under the following articles of the Criminal Code:

Article 122 (Murder) — 17 individuals;

Article 130 (Grievous bodily harm) — 16;

Article 131 (Minor bodily harm) — 11;

Article 138 (Harassment and torture) — 13;

Article 154 (Rape) — 17;

Article 155 (Sexual assault) — 5;

Article 158 (Lewd acts) — 5;

Article 177 (Domestic violence) — 22.

Earlier, Daniyar Saparbaev, head of the Department for the Prevention of Domestic Violence and Coordination of Mobile Police Units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ Public Security Service, reported that Bishkek and Chui region lead in the number of registered domestic violence cases.