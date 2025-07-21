10:52
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Domestic violence cases in Kyrgyzstan increase by 35 percent in 2025

The number of domestic violence cases in Kyrgyzstan has increased by 35 percent since the beginning of 2025. This information is based on data published on the open data portal.

According to the electronic logbook of the Internal Affairs Ministry, 10,164 cases of domestic violence were recorded — 2,631 more than in the same period in 2024, when 7,533 such cases were registered.

Police officers issued 8,005 temporary protection orders, of which 6,749 were against perpetrators of domestic violence.

Courts received 2,450 administrative offense reports under Article 70 of the Code of Offenses of the Kyrgyz Republic (Domestic Violence). Based on court decisions, 844 individuals were sentenced to community service, while 1,186 people were placed under arrest with court approval.

Suspects have also been charged under the following articles of the Criminal Code:

  • Article 122 (Murder) — 17 individuals;
  • Article 130 (Grievous bodily harm) — 16;
  • Article 131 (Minor bodily harm) — 11;
  • Article 138 (Harassment and torture) — 13;
  • Article 154 (Rape) — 17;
  • Article 155 (Sexual assault) — 5;
  • Article 158 (Lewd acts) — 5;
  • Article 177 (Domestic violence) — 22.

Earlier, Daniyar Saparbaev, head of the Department for the Prevention of Domestic Violence and Coordination of Mobile Police Units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ Public Security Service, reported that Bishkek and Chui region lead in the number of registered domestic violence cases.
link: https://24.kg/english/336915/
views: 59
Print
Related
Labor Ministry to work on prevention of violence against women and girls
Over 6,500 domestic violence cases registered in Kyrgyzstan in 2025
Man brutally beats his wife in Bishkek
124 criminal cases opened on domestic violence for three months
Prevention of domestic violence and school racketeering discussed in Balykchy
Man detained in Bishkek for beating his wife
Five-year plan to prevent domestic violence to be introduced in Kyrgyzstan
Woman dies in hospital after being beaten by husband in Aksy district
President threatens to fire law enforcers for concealing domestic violence
Number of domestic violence cases in Kyrgyzstan increased by 37.2 percent
Popular
ISIS supporter detained in Kyrgyzstan ISIS supporter detained in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan imports 2 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in 2025 Kyrgyzstan imports 2 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in 2025
First freight train departs on China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan route First freight train departs on China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan route
Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan granted new powers Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan granted new powers
21 July, Monday
10:49
First International Boxing Tournament in Kyrgyzstan starts in Bishkek First International Boxing Tournament in Kyrgyzstan sta...
10:41
Domestic violence cases in Kyrgyzstan increase by 35 percent in 2025
10:24
More than $1.2 billion in remittances sent to Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2025
10:18
Hot water supply to be temporarily stopped in center of Bishkek
10:02
Intersection of Moskovskaya Street and Molodaya Gvardiya Boulevard to be closed
19 July, Saturday
21:38
Uzbekistan’s Security Service stops gold smuggling through Kyrgyzstan
21:27
Suspects of fraud with virtual assets detained in Bishkek
21:19
Traffic restrictions to be introduced in Bishkek on July 20-21
19:09
Kyrgyzstan among top buyers of Kazakh gasoline