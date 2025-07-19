Kyrgyzstan among top buyers of Kazakh gasoline

Kyrgyzstan has become one of the main buyers of gasoline from Kazakhstan. Data from Kazakhstan’s Bureau of National Statistics say.

Between January and May 2025, 55,000 tons of gasoline were supplied to Kyrgyzstan and 46,600 tons — to Uzbekistan.

Exports of diesel fuel from Kyrgyzstan also increased, rising by 2,500 tons (or 15.3 percent) to a total of 19,100 tons. The primary buyers of Kazakh diesel fuel during this period were also Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

In total, Kazakhstan exported 106,600 tons of gasoline in the first five months of this year, with a total value of nearly $65 million.

It’s worth noting that Kazakhstan did not export gasoline during the same period in 2024.