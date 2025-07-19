19:39
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Kyrgyzstan among top buyers of Kazakh gasoline

Kyrgyzstan has become one of the main buyers of gasoline from Kazakhstan. Data from Kazakhstan’s Bureau of National Statistics say.

Between January and May 2025, 55,000 tons of gasoline were supplied to Kyrgyzstan and 46,600 tons — to Uzbekistan.

Exports of diesel fuel from Kyrgyzstan also increased, rising by 2,500 tons (or 15.3 percent) to a total of 19,100 tons. The primary buyers of Kazakh diesel fuel during this period were also Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

In total, Kazakhstan exported 106,600 tons of gasoline in the first five months of this year, with a total value of nearly $65 million.

It’s worth noting that Kazakhstan did not export gasoline during the same period in 2024.
link: https://24.kg/english/336852/
views: 93
Print
Related
Kazakhstan triples flour exports to Kyrgyzstan
Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry denies accreditation to 9 more Azattyk journalists
Boxers from Kyrgyzstan to take part in World Cup in Kazakhstan
Workers and rescuers injured in explosion in Northern Kazakhstan
Rosatom to build first nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan's Civil Aviation Committee imposes ban on flights to six countries
Conditions of stay of Kyrgyzstanis in Kazakhstan discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan to host 2nd Central Asia — China summit
Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan pays working visit to Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan plans to increase exports of grain, oilseeds to Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Moody’s upgrades outlook on Kyrgyzstan’s credit rating to positive Moody’s upgrades outlook on Kyrgyzstan’s credit rating to positive
World Bank survey: Kyrgyzstanis borrow less and face less hunger World Bank survey: Kyrgyzstanis borrow less and face less hunger
ISIS supporter detained in Kyrgyzstan ISIS supporter detained in Kyrgyzstan
Who borrowed and who pays: Daiyrbek Orunbekov about Kyrgyzstan’s public debt Who borrowed and who pays: Daiyrbek Orunbekov about Kyrgyzstan’s public debt
19 July, Saturday
19:09
Kyrgyzstan among top buyers of Kazakh gasoline Kyrgyzstan among top buyers of Kazakh gasoline
18:48
Edil Baisalov inspects number of social facilities in Jalal-Abad region
10:52
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan discloses 2025 currency intervention figures
10:30
French filmmakers shot documentary about melting glaciers at Adygene station
09:40
Construction of mortgage housing to start in Balykchy on July 20