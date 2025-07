Osh City Hall has unveiled the design of a new recreational park currently under construction. According to the municipality’s press service, work is ongoing to create a modern leisure area.

A parking lot;

A mini football field;

Modern restrooms and a lounge area;

A café for visitors;

A decorative arch at the main entrance.

The park is being built on a 2.6-hectare site along N. Isanov Street. Plans for the park include:

At present, installation of irrigation systems and paving of walkways is underway. The area was previously abandoned and unused.