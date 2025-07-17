Improvement of tunnel area begins at Too-Ashuu Pass

Improvement work has begun at Too-Ashuu Pass in the area adjacent to Kusein Kolbaev tunnel. The press service of the Ministry of Transport and Communications of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The contractor has already mobilized specialized machinery and started preparing the road foundation. At the same time, patch repairs are being carried out to temporarily improve driving conditions for motorists.

The overhaul project on Bishkek—Osh highway includes the construction of parking areas near the tunnel entrance, rest stops, photo zones, and a restroom with all the amenities.

The ministry reports that asphalt paving and landscaping on both sides of the tunnel are scheduled to be completed on time, ensuring safe and comfortable travel for all road users.