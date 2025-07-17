23:42
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Improvement of tunnel area begins at Too-Ashuu Pass

Improvement work has begun at Too-Ashuu Pass in the area adjacent to Kusein Kolbaev tunnel. The press service of the Ministry of Transport and Communications of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The contractor has already mobilized specialized machinery and started preparing the road foundation. At the same time, patch repairs are being carried out to temporarily improve driving conditions for motorists.

The overhaul project on Bishkek—Osh highway includes the construction of parking areas near the tunnel entrance, rest stops, photo zones, and a restroom with all the amenities.

The ministry reports that asphalt paving and landscaping on both sides of the tunnel are scheduled to be completed on time, ensuring safe and comfortable travel for all road users.
link: https://24.kg/english/336627/
views: 148
Print
Related
Construction of 750-meter tunnel starts on Bishkek - Osh road
Kolbaev tunnel on Too-Ashuu pass to be periodically closed
Tunnel construction for China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway begins in Kyrgyzstan
New tunnel to be built on Bishkek - Osh highway
Transport Ministry proposes to introduce toll for using tunnel at Kok-Art Pass
Transport Minister orders to build parking lots near Too-Ashuu tunnel
Transport Ministry of Kyrgyzstan promises to introduce online payment in tunnels
Another tunnel for illegal crossing into Uzbekistan found in Suzak
Suzak resident makes tunnel under his house for smuggling
Tunnel for avalanche protection built on Bishkek - Osh road
Popular
Illegal scheme for issuing medical diplomas to foreigners revealed in Kyrgyzstan Illegal scheme for issuing medical diplomas to foreigners revealed in Kyrgyzstan
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan warns of new Telegram scam National Bank of Kyrgyzstan warns of new Telegram scam
Green youth: Who and why is saving nature in Kyrgyzstan Green youth: Who and why is saving nature in Kyrgyzstan
Jeenbek Kulubaev to attend SCO Foreign Ministers Council meeting in Tianjin Jeenbek Kulubaev to attend SCO Foreign Ministers Council meeting in Tianjin
17 July, Thursday
22:12
39-year-old Yulia Svyrydenko appointed new Prime Minister of Ukraine 39-year-old Yulia Svyrydenko appointed new Prime Minist...
22:03
Improvement of tunnel area begins at Too-Ashuu Pass
18:54
Kyrgyz Foreign Minister stresses need for cooperation in fight against terrorism
18:46
New head of Leninsky district appointed in Bishkek
18:41
Detained Bakytbek Sherimbekov dismissed from his post in Bishkek City Hall