Alternative tunnel to be built on Bishkek - Osh highway

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved the implementation of a project on construction of an alternative tunnel on Bishkek — Osh highway as part of a public-private partnership using the so-called «project corridor» — a mechanism for the accelerated development and approval of large infrastructure projects. The relevant resolution was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Construction will be carried out using the parallel design method, i.e., design and construction will proceed simultaneously to speed up the process. The project is being implemented with the participation of a private consortium, which includes:

Tez Zhol LLC,

Kyrgyzhydroataiynkurulush OJSC,

Temirbeton Kurulush LLC,

Nur Capital LLC.

The National Investment Agency under the President is authorized to conclude a PPP agreement with this consortium. After signing the agreement, the parties will proceed to detailed elaboration, including the financial component of the project.

The Department of Road Facilities under the Ministry of Transport has been appointed as the state customer, and Kyrgyzzoltransdolboor as the main design institute.

As part of the project, an environmental and industrial assessment will be carried out, quarries and construction sites will be allocated, construction coordinates will be determined taking into account geological conditions, and a production base will be provided.