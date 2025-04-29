Tunnel construction for China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway begins in Kyrgyzstan

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev participated in an event dedicated to the start of construction of a tunnel in Jalal-Abad region. This tunnel is one of the most important elements of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan international railway. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Implementation of the project on the construction of key railway facilities began on the instructions of President Sadyr Japarov.

Speaking at the event, Bakyt Torobaev noted that the railway is a strategically important bridge connecting the countries of the East and the West.

«This project is not only of infrastructural importance. It opens the way to improving the quality of life, economic growth and strengthening ties between regions and peoples. It will create new opportunities for trade, investment, industrial development and logistics, provide thousands of jobs and give a powerful impetus to the economies of our countries. I express my gratitude to everyone who contributes to this large-scale project. We are not just building a road, we are building the future,» the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers said.

Representatives of the Embassies of China and Uzbekistan in Kyrgyzstan, as well as representatives of government agencies of the three countries, and China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan joint railway venture expressed confidence that this railway will become a symbol of unity, progress and faith in the future.

The total length of the tunnel under construction is 12 kilometers. It will pass from Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region to Toguz-Toro district of Naryn region. Two additional major tunnels of similar length are planned in Naryn and Jalal-Abad regions.

The total length of the railway section running through the territory of Kyrgyzstan will be more than 300 kilometers.

The total investment in construction is estimated at $4,700 billion.

More than 20,000 people will be involved in the implementation of the project.

Construction of this railway is one of the most complex tasks in technical and engineering terms. The project provides for the construction of 46 bridges with a total length of 120 kilometers and 27 tunnels. Thus, the tunnels and bridges will account for 40 percent of the entire railway.