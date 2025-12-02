15:21
Construction of alternative Kelechek tunnel on Too-Ashuu pass begins

A public-private partnership agreement for the construction of the alternative Kelechek tunnel on Too-Ashuu pass was signed between the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan, the National Investment Agency, and a consortium of companies led by Tez Zhol LLC. The national agency’s press service reported.

According to it, the new 11.5-kilometer-long tunnel will be located at an altitude of approximately 2,200 meters and will provide year-round safe transportation. The project also includes the construction of two toll collection points, two small hydroelectric power plants with a total capacity of 31.3 megawatts, and a modern tunnel control system.

The total investment is $640 million. It will be entirely financed by the private partner, without budgetary participation. The project’s implementation and operation period is 49 years.

It was approved by Resolution No. 421 of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan on July 16, 2025, and will become one of the country’s largest infrastructure projects, enhancing transport sustainability. The PPP Center guarantees the project’s transparent implementation.
