Construction of 750-meter tunnel starts on Bishkek - Osh road

Construction of a 750-meter tunnel has begun on Bishkek — Osh road. The Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, the project will be implemented on the 400th kilometer of the highway.

The Minister of Transport Absattar Syrgabaev said that the tunnel would be built using modern Japanese technologies.

«Most of the main road connecting the north and south of the country runs through mountainous areas. Our main task is to develop the road network, ensure uninterrupted transportation of goods and passengers, as well as ensure their safety. As you know, there is a high risk of rockfalls on the section of the Bishkek—Osh highway where tunnel construction is set to begin. Therefore, building a tunnel is the most optimal solution,» he noted.

Earlier, the Ministry of Transport and the Japanese company Takenaka Civil Engineering & Construction signed the corresponding contract.
