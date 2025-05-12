10:37
USD 87.45
EUR 99.46
RUB 1.07
English

Kolbaev tunnel on Too-Ashuu pass to be periodically closed

Kolbaev tunnel on Too-Ashuu pass will be periodically closed for traffic. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

With the approach of summer, cattle are being driven to Suusamyr Valley. In order to avoid traffic jams and ensure safety, the Kolbaev tunnel on the 129th kilometer of Bishkek-Osh highway will be periodically closed in both directions for 15-20 minutes to allow cattle to pass.
link: https://24.kg/english/328639/
views: 67
Print
Related
Tunnel construction for China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway begins in Kyrgyzstan
New tunnel to be built on Bishkek - Osh highway
Transport Ministry proposes to introduce toll for using tunnel at Kok-Art Pass
Transport Minister orders to build parking lots near Too-Ashuu tunnel
Transport Ministry of Kyrgyzstan promises to introduce online payment in tunnels
Another tunnel for illegal crossing into Uzbekistan found in Suzak
Suzak resident makes tunnel under his house for smuggling
Tolls for travel through tunnels on Bishkek - Osh road changed
Tunnel for avalanche protection built on Bishkek - Osh road
All restrictions on travel through Kolbaev tunnel lifted
Popular
Kyrgyzstan’s MFA urges citizens to refrain from traveling to India and Pakistan Kyrgyzstan’s MFA urges citizens to refrain from traveling to India and Pakistan
Kyrgyzstan’s Education Ministry works with Indian and Pakistani students Kyrgyzstan’s Education Ministry works with Indian and Pakistani students
Police in Chui region conduct preventive work with Indian and Pakistani workers Police in Chui region conduct preventive work with Indian and Pakistani workers
Over 2,500 police officers to ensure security during Victory Day celebrations Over 2,500 police officers to ensure security during Victory Day celebrations
12 May, Monday
10:17
Kolbaev tunnel on Too-Ashuu pass to be periodically closed Kolbaev tunnel on Too-Ashuu pass to be periodically cl...
10:12
Schools in Kyrgyzstan receive 158,700 English language textbooks
09:51
Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
09:44
Sadyr Japarov severely reprimands Minister of Emergency Situations
9 May, Friday
18:52
President of Kyrgyzstan congratulates new Pope Leo XIV on his election
15:06
Russia and China to continue efforts to ensure stability in Central Asia
14:56
Kyrgyzstan’s servicemen participate in military parade in Moscow
13:21
Sea buckthorn plantation planted in At-Bashi by Japanese entrepreneurs
13:11
Victory Day events held in Naryn city