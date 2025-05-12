Kolbaev tunnel on Too-Ashuu pass to be periodically closed

Kolbaev tunnel on Too-Ashuu pass will be periodically closed for traffic. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

With the approach of summer, cattle are being driven to Suusamyr Valley. In order to avoid traffic jams and ensure safety, the Kolbaev tunnel on the 129th kilometer of Bishkek-Osh highway will be periodically closed in both directions for 15-20 minutes to allow cattle to pass.