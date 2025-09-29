Tunnel construction begins on Barskoon — Bedel road in Issyk-Kul region

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev gave start to tunnel construction on Barskoon — Bedel road. The Cabinet’s press service reported.

According to the project, two tunnels, 5,340 and 3,840 meters long, respectively, will be built at Sook and Ashuu-Suu passes. They will be among the longest and most complex in Kyrgyzstan’s history.

«President Sadyr Japarov set a clear objective: the work must be carried out without delays, on time, and in compliance with high quality standards,» Bakyt Torobaev noted.

Construction of bridges, avalanche protection galleries, and barriers to protect against rockfalls and mudflows is planned on the road. The total length of the road will be approximately 150 kilometers.

Currently, 287 specialists and 162 pieces of specialized equipment are working on the site. Four camps have been built for the workers.

Construction work on the road leading to Bedel checkpoint on the Kyrgyz-Chinese border began on August 27 with the participation of the head of state.

The Barskoon — Bedel international road is considered an important element of the country’s transportation network. The project’s implementation will reduce travel time, improve traffic safety, and strengthen Kyrgyzstan’s role as a regional transport and logistics hub.