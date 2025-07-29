18:32
USD 87.32
EUR 101.06
RUB 1.08
English

Construction of alternative tunnel on Bishkek–Osh highway approved

Implementation of the project for the construction of an alternative tunnel on Bishkek-Osh highway has been approved. The corresponding resolution was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev.

Construction of the facility will take place within the framework of the public-private partnership (PPP) mechanism in the «project sandbox» mode.

The state partner is the National Investment Agency. It has the right to sign an agreement with a consortium of four companies. The consortium includes Tez Zhol, Kyrgyzhydroataiynkurulush, Temirbeton Kurulush and Nur Capital.

The alternative tunnel will be built through Too-Ashuu pass.

It was previously noted that the condition of the existing tunnel is assessed as satisfactory, but constant repair work is currently required. In this regard, there is a need to build a new and more technologically advanced tunnel.
link: https://24.kg/english/337880/
views: 140
Print
Related
Alternative tunnel to be built on Bishkek - Osh highway
Improvement of tunnel area begins at Too-Ashuu Pass
Construction of 750-meter tunnel starts on Bishkek - Osh road
Kolbaev tunnel on Too-Ashuu pass to be periodically closed
Tunnel construction for China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway begins in Kyrgyzstan
New tunnel to be built on Bishkek - Osh highway
Transport Ministry proposes to introduce toll for using tunnel at Kok-Art Pass
Transport Minister orders to build parking lots near Too-Ashuu tunnel
Transport Ministry of Kyrgyzstan promises to introduce online payment in tunnels
Another tunnel for illegal crossing into Uzbekistan found in Suzak
Popular
Mudflows possible in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan Mudflows possible in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan ranks 73rd in Henley & Partners 2025 Passport Index Kyrgyzstan ranks 73rd in Henley & Partners 2025 Passport Index
China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway: Georgia invited to join project China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway: Georgia invited to join project
Construction of solar power plant in Issyk-Kul: Investment agreement signed Construction of solar power plant in Issyk-Kul: Investment agreement signed
29 July, Tuesday
18:14
Daniyar Imanaliev appointed EEC Minister of Integration and Macroeconomics Daniyar Imanaliev appointed EEC Minister of Integration...
18:08
Minister of Labor of Kyrgyzstan meets with cosmonaut Salizhan Sharipov
18:01
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan intends to reform oncology service
17:53
New waste disposal rules in Bishkek: Trash may be taken out in evenings only
17:42
SCNS Chairman provides financial support to Cambridge student from Naryn