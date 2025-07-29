Construction of alternative tunnel on Bishkek–Osh highway approved

Implementation of the project for the construction of an alternative tunnel on Bishkek-Osh highway has been approved. The corresponding resolution was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev.

Construction of the facility will take place within the framework of the public-private partnership (PPP) mechanism in the «project sandbox» mode.

The state partner is the National Investment Agency. It has the right to sign an agreement with a consortium of four companies. The consortium includes Tez Zhol, Kyrgyzhydroataiynkurulush, Temirbeton Kurulush and Nur Capital.

The alternative tunnel will be built through Too-Ashuu pass.

It was previously noted that the condition of the existing tunnel is assessed as satisfactory, but constant repair work is currently required. In this regard, there is a need to build a new and more technologically advanced tunnel.