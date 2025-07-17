17:24
Kyrgyzstan to cancel all redundant documents complicating doing business

The Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan has begun implementing a reform to optimize the country’s permit system. The process was launched in accordance with the Cabinet’s order and is being implemented within the framework of the «regulatory guillotine» initiative and to de-bureaucratize the system of government agencies.

According to the ministry, the goal of the reform is to eliminate outdated, duplicate and redundant permit documents that hinder the development of entrepreneurship and complicate doing business.

An interdepartmental commission has been formed to inventory and evaluate permit documents issued by government agencies. The order approved the evaluation criteria and a standard form for providing information.

Government agencies are required to conduct an inventory of all permit documents within three weeks, analyzing the legal basis, economic feasibility, degree of digitalization, the presence of duplicate and outdated requirements, as well as the potential for simplifying procedures.

The Ministry of Economy will summarize the proposals received by August 4, 2025 and submit them to the commission for consideration. Based on the results of the analysis, a draft presidential decree on the cancellation of redundant permitting documents will be formed.

If state bodies fail to provide justification for preserving permitting documents stipulated by the legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic within the established period, the agency has the right to include such documents in the draft presidential decree with a proposal to cancel them.
