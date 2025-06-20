Cabinet approves new rules for issuing international permits to road carriers

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has amended the procedure for issuing international and multilateral permits for road carriers. The resolution was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The new rules are aimed at increasing transparency and control in the area of ​​issuing permits for transport companies. In particular, the requirements for trucks with a maximum weight of over 6 tons have been clarified, and automated systems for recording issued and used permits have been introduced.

Electronic acceptance of applications and payments is available, which significantly simplifies the procedure for carriers. Unused or lost permits are now automatically tracked, and in case of violations, measures will be taken in accordance with the Code of Administrative Offenses.

The changes will come into force on July 5, 2025.