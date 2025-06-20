19:06
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Cabinet approves new rules for issuing international permits to road carriers

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has amended the procedure for issuing international and multilateral permits for road carriers. The resolution was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The new rules are aimed at increasing transparency and control in the area of ​​issuing permits for transport companies. In particular, the requirements for trucks with a maximum weight of over 6 tons have been clarified, and automated systems for recording issued and used permits have been introduced.

Electronic acceptance of applications and payments is available, which significantly simplifies the procedure for carriers. Unused or lost permits are now automatically tracked, and in case of violations, measures will be taken in accordance with the Code of Administrative Offenses.

The changes will come into force on July 5, 2025.
link: https://24.kg/english/333576/
views: 40
Print
Related
New procedure for issuing permits for car tinting announced in Kyrgyzstan
Electronic register of permits developed in Kyrgyzstan
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan urges to reduce barriers for cargo carriers
Carriers from Kyrgyzstan pay $ 5,000 for transit of goods through Kazakhstan
Parliament deputies ready to help coal carriers
Carriers go no strike in south. Transport Ministry settles conflict
Strike of truck drivers. Carriers pass tank trucks with fuel
Carriers-violators to be deprived of right to work on routes in Bishkek
Truck drivers continue protest, causing fuel shortage in south of republic
Transport Ministry: No concessions for cargo carriers
Popular
Kyrgyzstan may be added to U.S. entry ban list Kyrgyzstan may be added to U.S. entry ban list
Heatwave warning: Air temperature in Kyrgyzstan to reach 41°C Heatwave warning: Air temperature in Kyrgyzstan to reach 41°C
Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan presents car to large family Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan presents car to large family
Pipe burst in Bishkek leaves dozens of apartment buildings without water Pipe burst in Bishkek leaves dozens of apartment buildings without water
20 June, Friday
18:58
Cabinet approves new rules for issuing international permits to road carriers Cabinet approves new rules for issuing international pe...
18:53
963 doctors in Kyrgyzstan receive apartments from State Mortgage Company
18:48
Metal barriers being installed on Bishkek-Naryn-Torugart road
18:45
Driver’s license officially recognized as official state document in Kyrgyzstan
18:29
Kyrgyzstan tightens rules for sale of dairy products