Kyrgyzstan introduces e-permit system for freight transport with China

Starting from January 2026, Kyrgyzstan has switched to the electronic permit system (e-Permit) for international road freight transport with China, the Ministry of Transport and Communications reported.

According to the ministry, under the new system domestic carriers are already conducting cargo transportation not only with China but also with Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, and Turkey using electronic permits.

The e-Permit system is a digital platform designed to automate the issuance and verification of permits for international freight transport.

The ministry noted that the introduction of e-Permit has significantly simplified the exchange of permit documents. Carriers can now apply for and submit permits online without personal visits or waiting in queues, which has substantially reduced service processing times.

Previously, the parties exchanged paper-based permit forms on an annual basis. In 2025 alone, 130,000 permit documents were exchanged between Kyrgyzstan and China, requiring additional budgetary expenditures for preparation and delivery.

The ministry emphasized that the e-Permit system aims to increase transparency and convenience, reduce budget costs and corruption risks, and promote the development of international road transport.

It is expected that the introduction of the electronic permit system will generate more than 500 million soms in state budget revenues in 2026.

In October 2025 the Cabinet of Ministers allocated 7.9 million soms for the development and launch of the e-Permit system in cooperation with China.