17:50
USD 87.45
EUR 103.13
RUB 1.14
English

Kyrgyzstan introduces e-permit system for freight transport with China

Starting from January 2026, Kyrgyzstan has switched to the electronic permit system (e-Permit) for international road freight transport with China, the Ministry of Transport and Communications reported.

According to the ministry, under the new system domestic carriers are already conducting cargo transportation not only with China but also with Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, and Turkey using electronic permits.

The e-Permit system is a digital platform designed to automate the issuance and verification of permits for international freight transport.

The ministry noted that the introduction of e-Permit has significantly simplified the exchange of permit documents. Carriers can now apply for and submit permits online without personal visits or waiting in queues, which has substantially reduced service processing times.

Previously, the parties exchanged paper-based permit forms on an annual basis. In 2025 alone, 130,000 permit documents were exchanged between Kyrgyzstan and China, requiring additional budgetary expenditures for preparation and delivery.

The ministry emphasized that the e-Permit system aims to increase transparency and convenience, reduce budget costs and corruption risks, and promote the development of international road transport.

It is expected that the introduction of the electronic permit system will generate more than 500 million soms in state budget revenues in 2026.

In October 2025 the Cabinet of Ministers allocated 7.9 million soms for the development and launch of the e-Permit system in cooperation with China.
link: https://24.kg/english/361227/
views: 64
Print
Related
Time to obtain permits for transportation to China cut 144 times in Kyrgyzstan
Chinese company may build electrical appliance manufacturing park in Kyrgyzstan
Chinese companies to invest in digitalization of Kyrgyzstan’s cities
From Osh to Kashgar: Kyrgyzstan and China preparing to launch new flight
China interested in building agricultural machinery assembly plant in Kyrgyzstan
China to invest in high-tech greenhouses in Kyrgyzstan
Organic products from Kyrgyzstan planned to be promoted on Chinese market
Kyrgyzstan and China discuss cooperation between think tanks and historians
Chinese investor intends to cooperate with Kyrgyzstan in construction
Peony growing in Kyrgyzstan: China ready to share experience
Popular
Kyrgyzstan’s image in sky: Asman Airlines unveils Airbus A321 aircraft design Kyrgyzstan’s image in sky: Asman Airlines unveils Airbus A321 aircraft design
11,000 hazardous areas identified in Kyrgyzstan: MES warns of risks 11,000 hazardous areas identified in Kyrgyzstan: MES warns of risks
Kyrgyzstan and Bahrain discuss launch of direct flights Kyrgyzstan and Bahrain discuss launch of direct flights
Project for improvement of Burana museum developed in Chui region Project for improvement of Burana museum developed in Chui region
9 February, Monday
17:44
Dachnoye village to have no water on February 12 Dachnoye village to have no water on February 12
17:34
Kyrgyzstan introduces e-permit system for freight transport with China
17:02
Architects arrested in Osh over fake residential construction projects
16:54
Fatal road accident in USA: MFA closely monitoring situation with Kyrgyzstani
16:45
Avalanche cannons: 130,000 cubic meters released on Bishkek-Osh road