10:51
USD 87.45
EUR 102.42
RUB 1.19
English

World Bank allocates $35.5 M to increase energy capacity in southern Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic is implementing another major strategic project aimed at strengthening the country’s energy security and developing renewable energy sources.

The project is financed by the World Bank, with total funding amounting to $35.5 million.

Under the project «Renewable Energy Development in the Kyrgyz Republic — Phase I» (KRED), modern energy infrastructure will be constructed in Osh region. The initiative is aimed at improving the reliability and resilience of the region’s electricity supply amid annual growth in energy consumption.

As part of the project, 220/110/10-kilovolt substations and 220-kilovolt and 110-kilovolt overhead power transmission lines will be built in Uzgen district.

The project is expected to strengthen the energy infrastructure of Osh region and create conditions for stable electricity supply to new industrial facilities, state mortgage housing projects, social institutions, and manufacturing enterprises.
link: https://24.kg/english/373909/
views: 114
Print
Related
 Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan launches carbon project
World Bank to support development of digital business-government interaction
Cabinet Chairman, World Bank discuss Kambarata-1 HPP project
Kyrgyzstan plans to adopt UAE experience to speed up economic development
Kyrgyzstan seeks to join World Bank’s AgriConnect initiative
Construction of Kambarata-1 HPP is priority for World Bank
Kyrgyzstan ratifies agreement with World Bank on pandemic prevention
Speaker of Parliament discusses ecology, public procurement with World Bank
World Bank: Kambarata-1 HPP will strengthen Kyrgyzstan's energy security
Energy Ministers of four countries agree on network operating modes
Popular
Kyrgyzstan changes rules for foreigners and labour migrants Kyrgyzstan changes rules for foreigners and labour migrants
 Kyrgyzstan may allow banks to buy and sell cryptocurrency  Kyrgyzstan may allow banks to buy and sell cryptocurrency
New bus routes to be launched from Karakol to Bishkek, Almaty, Tashkent New bus routes to be launched from Karakol to Bishkek, Almaty, Tashkent
New Deputy Minister of Energy appointed in Kyrgyzstan New Deputy Minister of Energy appointed in Kyrgyzstan
15 May, Friday
10:11
 Five people killed in road accident in Kashka-Suu  Five people killed in road accident in Kashka-Suu
10:06
World Bank allocates $35.5 M to increase energy capacity in southern Kyrgyzstan
09:57
Ministry of Construction of Kyrgyzstan shown zero-energy building in Xinjiang
09:48
Kyrgyz Health Ministry holds drill on response to possible hantavirus case
09:06
 Fuel market situation in Kyrgyzstan remains stable
14 May, Thursday
17:38
Monument to surgeon Kakish Ryskulova unveiled in Bishkek
17:12
 SCO preparing to hold counter-terrorism exercises
17:05
UAE grants Kyrgyzstan tariff preferences on 444 export commodity sub-items
16:50
Kyrgyzstani faces 28 years in prison in USA after car accident, has no lawyer
16:39
Part of Bishkek to have no gas for several days