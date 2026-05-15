World Bank allocates $35.5 M to increase energy capacity in southern Kyrgyzstan

The project is financed by the World Bank, with total funding amounting to $35.5 million.

Under the project «Renewable Energy Development in the Kyrgyz Republic — Phase I» (KRED), modern energy infrastructure will be constructed in Osh region. The initiative is aimed at improving the reliability and resilience of the region’s electricity supply amid annual growth in energy consumption.

As part of the project, 220/110/10-kilovolt substations and 220-kilovolt and 110-kilovolt overhead power transmission lines will be built in Uzgen district.

The project is expected to strengthen the energy infrastructure of Osh region and create conditions for stable electricity supply to new industrial facilities, state mortgage housing projects, social institutions, and manufacturing enterprises.