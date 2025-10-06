14:34
USD 87.44
EUR 102.65
RUB 1.07
English

Number of permits reduced in Kyrgyzstan by 45 percent

A meeting of the commission for the inventory and evaluation of permits issued by government agencies was held at the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan. It was formed as part of the debureaucratization reform, the ministry reported.

Preliminary results of the «regulatory guillotine» reform were presented at the meeting. This work was carried out in accordance with Cabinet of Ministers Order No. 552-r of June 30, 2025.

The main objectives of this work:

  • eliminating duplication and fragmentation of documents;
  • removing obsolete and unused forms;
  • consolidating similar permits;
  • digitizing and simplifying procedures;
  • aligning with new legislation and international obligations.

As a result of this work, the number of permits was reduced from 905 to 496, representing an optimization of more than 45.2 percent. Additionally, the business community’s proposals for 16 documents have been taken into account and included in the list of regulatory legal acts proposed for repeal.

The prepared package of documents will be submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers for approval. Following approval, the Ministry of Economy and Commerce will develop a draft presidential decree providing for the repeal of some of the permits.

Further work to simplify and optimize the remaining documents will be carried out by government agencies within their purview, with ongoing monitoring by the ministry.
link: https://24.kg/english/346129/
views: 121
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan to cancel all redundant documents complicating doing business
Cabinet approves new rules for issuing international permits to road carriers
New procedure for issuing permits for car tinting announced in Kyrgyzstan
Electronic register of permits developed in Kyrgyzstan
Reduction of licensed types of activities proposed in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Gold price hits new all-time high of $3,850 per ounce Gold price hits new all-time high of $3,850 per ounce
Russia extends diesel fuel export restrictions until end of year Russia extends diesel fuel export restrictions until end of year
Kyrgyzstan to receive financing from World Bank for Osh city development Kyrgyzstan to receive financing from World Bank for Osh city development
Kyrgyzstan's banks required to implement anti-fraud systems to protect clients Kyrgyzstan's banks required to implement anti-fraud systems to protect clients
6 October, Monday
14:27
Kyrgyz Stock Exchange hits records: Trading grows sixfold in two years Kyrgyz Stock Exchange hits records: Trading grows sixfo...
14:18
Land transformation procedures simplified in Kyrgyzstan
14:01
Over 60,000 people in Kyrgyzstan on waiting list for mortgage housing
13:54
Digital som and KGST stablecoin: Sadyr Japarov and Binance discuss crypto future
13:48
Central park to be reconstructed in Shamaldy-Sai