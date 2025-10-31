17:17
Cabinet allocates funds for digital road map and E-Permit system with China

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic has amended its resolution, approving funding for new digital projects in transport and communications.

According to the document, the Ministry of Transport and Communications has been allocated:

  • 4.6 million soms for the first stage of development of a digital road map;
  • 7.9 million soms for the creation and launch of E-Permit information system in cooperation with the People’s Republic of China.

Both projects are being implemented by the Ministry of Transport and Communications.

The digital map will allow for the collection of information on all of the country’s highways in a single format, including their length, pavement condition, repair areas, and funding. This will simplify the planning and monitoring of road works, make the system more transparent, and allow citizens to receive up-to-date information on road conditions.

The E-Permit system (short for Electronic Permit) is an electronic platform that will automate the issuance and verification of permits for international freight transport. It will replace paper documents, speed up border crossings, and ensure real-time data exchange between transport agencies of Kyrgyzstan and China.
