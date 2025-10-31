Cabinet allocates funds for digital road map and E-Permit system with China

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic has amended its resolution, approving funding for new digital projects in transport and communications.

According to the document, the Ministry of Transport and Communications has been allocated:

4.6 million soms for the first stage of development of a digital road map;

7.9 million soms for the creation and launch of E-Permit information system in cooperation with the People’s Republic of China.

Both projects are being implemented by the Ministry of Transport and Communications.