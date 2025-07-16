22:33
Issyk-Kul region to host 7th Kyrgyz-Russian Economic Forum

Issyk-Kul region will host the 7th Kyrgyz-Russian Economic Forum. It is scheduled for August 13-15.

According to the Kyrgyz-Russian Development Fund, the meeting of representatives of the two countries will become a platform for discussing priority areas of cooperation, including digitalization, finance, logistics and other strategic industries.

As part of the event, an off-site session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held. Delegations from Russian regions are expected to participate and contracts will be signed.

«This is a unique chance to gain access to the analytics and conclusions of one of the world’s leading economic forums. Such partnership not only raises the status of the event, but also gives a real impetus to the integration of Kyrgyz business into the Eurasian and global economic space,» the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/336482/
views: 126
