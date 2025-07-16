13:09
Court remands Tilekmat Kurenov in custody until September 19

The Leninsky District Court of Bishkek, after reviewing the preventive measure imposed on activist Tilekmat Kurenov, extended his detention until September 19. Azattyk reported, citing lawyer Aibek Turdiev.

The activist is suspected of committing a crime under the article «Public calls for the violent seizure of power» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Law enforcement officers also detained five people in connection with this case, including human rights activist Rita Karasartova. She is also in a pretrial detention center, and her case has been classified.

On April 19, the State Committee for National Security brought wanted activist Tilekmat Kudaibergen uulu to Bishkek from the UAE. According to the security services, while outside the republic, he regularly published provocative posts and video messages on social media accounts calling for mass unrest followed by an attempt to seize power by force. On April 21, the Pervomaisky District Court imposed a preventive measure on Tilekmat Kudaibergen uulu in the form of arrest in a pre-trial detention center until May 19.
