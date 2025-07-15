UFC unveils official poster for Kazakhstan - Kyrgyzstan tournament

The UFC has unveiled the official poster of Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan tournament.

The international sports organization, which holds mixed martial arts (MMA) fights, has published a poster of the UFC Fight Night tournament in Shanghai.

The tournament in China will take place August 23. It will be headlined by light heavyweights Johnny Walker and Mingyang Zhang. The main event of the evening will be a fight between former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and former featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega.

In addition, the first-ever UFC showdown between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan will take place in Shanghai. Diyar Nurgozhai and Uran Satybaldiev will compete to rehabilitate their losses in their first fights.

The Kyrgyzstani lost his debut UFC fight on the night of April 6.