UFC 322: Valentina Shevchenko defeats Weili Zhang

MMA fighter from Kyrgyzstan Valentina Shevchenko defeated Weili Zhang from China at UFC 322 in New York.

Their matchup served as one of the co-main events of the show. The bout went the full five rounds and ended in a crushing victory for Shevchenko by unanimous decision. All three judges scored the fight 50–45 in her favor.

«The Bullet» outscored her opponent in the number of strikes landed (137 to 80), scoring five takedowns, and controlling Zhang on the ground for extended periods. She also became the first woman in UFC history to reach 60 successful takedowns in total.

The 37-year-old Kyrgyz athlete has now earned her third consecutive victory. She repeated Brazilian Amanda Nunes’ record for most wins in UFC title fights (11).

Valentina Shevchenko remains the leader of the women’s flyweight division with 11 wins, and her professional record now stands at 26 victories, four losses, and one draw.

Weili Zhang’s five-fight winning streak was snapped. Her updated record is 26 wins and four losses in MMA.

Valentina Shevchenko remains the league’s top female fighter, regardless of weight class.

Earlier, UFC President Dana White described the matchup as «as cool as it gets.»