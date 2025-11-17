11:31
USD 87.45
EUR 101.70
RUB 1.08
English

UFC 322: Valentina Shevchenko defeats Weili Zhang

MMA fighter from Kyrgyzstan Valentina Shevchenko defeated Weili Zhang from China at UFC 322 in New York.

Their matchup served as one of the co-main events of the show. The bout went the full five rounds and ended in a crushing victory for Shevchenko by unanimous decision. All three judges scored the fight 50–45 in her favor.

«The Bullet» outscored her opponent in the number of strikes landed (137 to 80), scoring five takedowns, and controlling Zhang on the ground for extended periods. She also became the first woman in UFC history to reach 60 successful takedowns in total.

The 37-year-old Kyrgyz athlete has now earned her third consecutive victory. She repeated Brazilian Amanda Nunes’ record for most wins in UFC title fights (11).

Valentina Shevchenko remains the leader of the women’s flyweight division with 11 wins, and her professional record now stands at 26 victories, four losses, and one draw.

Weili Zhang’s five-fight winning streak was snapped. Her updated record is 26 wins and four losses in MMA.

Valentina Shevchenko remains the league’s top female fighter, regardless of weight class.

Earlier, UFC President Dana White described the matchup as «as cool as it gets.»
link: https://24.kg/english/351152/
views: 37
Print
Related
Дональд Трамп объявил дату первого поединка UFC, который состоится в Белом доме
Стал известен соперник кыргызстанца Муртазали Магомедова в бою за контракт с UFC
Kyrgyzstani Uran Satybaldiev wins his first victory at UFC tournament
Кыргызстанец Уран Сатыбалдиев одержал свою первую победу на турнире UFC
Кыргызстанский боец Муртазали Магомедов проведет бой за контракт с UFC
UFC unveils official poster for Kazakhstan - Kyrgyzstan tournament
UFC представил официальный постер турнира Казахстан — Кыргызстан
Кыргызстанец Мыктыбек Оролбай досрочно победил Тофика Мусаева на турнире UFC
UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko comments on her victory
UFC 315: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot fight set for May 11
Popular
China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway may be completed 2 years ahead of schedule China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway may be completed 2 years ahead of schedule
Chon-Alai district aims to fully transition to organic status Chon-Alai district aims to fully transition to organic status
Three cryptocurrency mining companies in Kyrgyzstan lose their licenses Three cryptocurrency mining companies in Kyrgyzstan lose their licenses
Kyrgyzstan strengthens price monitoring of socially important goods Kyrgyzstan strengthens price monitoring of socially important goods
17 November, Monday
11:23
UFC 322: Valentina Shevchenko defeats Weili Zhang UFC 322: Valentina Shevchenko defeats Weili Zhang
11:03
Sadyr Japarov visits Center for Islamic Civilization in Tashkent
10:54
Capacity of five substations in Bishkek increased
10:44
Three Central Asian countries officially determine border junction point
10:37
Another candidate for Parliament withdraws from election race