Myktybek Orolbai enters UFC top 3 for most takedowns in single fight

Kyrgyz fighter Myktybek Orolbai has entered the top three in Ultimate Fighting Championship history for the highest number of takedowns in a single fight.

During his bout against American fighter Chris Curtis at UFC Fight Night 269 in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States, the Kyrgyz athlete set a welterweight record for the most takedowns in one fight, taking his opponent down 19 times. This result ranks as the third-highest in UFC history.

The top spot is held by 37-year-old UFC Hall of Fame member and former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Second place belongs to former UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili.

Orolbai, for his part, promised to set a new record for takedowns in his next fight.

«In my next fight, I will have even more takedowns,» he said at the post-fight press conference.

The Kyrgyz fighter also admitted that he is currently observing a fast, noting that the fight against Curtis was not an easy one.