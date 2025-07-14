Breeding farms in Issyk-Kul region to be provided with interest-free loans

Another important step has been taken in the region towards developing breeding farms. In particular, 22 breeding farms were awarded state certificates. The press service of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic in Issyk-Kul region reported.

According to it, at the presentation ceremony, the First Deputy Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic in Issyk-Kul region Daniyar Arpachiev noted that interest-free loans are also envisaged and provided by the representative office through the Issyk-Kul Development Fund for the development of breeding farms. This provides additional support for the economic stability of farms in the region.

During the event, he also answered a number of questions of interest to farmers and noted that the development of breeding farms is a strategic step aimed at providing the domestic market with quality products and increasing export potential.

It should be noted that in accordance with the legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic, the said farms are required to sell 15 percent of their products to citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic in order to distribute breeding livestock. This requirement creates conditions for the widespread distribution of breeding livestock within the country.