Champion livestock breeder receives 10 hectares of land from authorities

The livestock farm of Hamzat Taalaybek uulu, a champion in pedigree cattle breeding from Ak-Tala district of Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan, announced the expansion of its work.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture’s press service, the farm currently houses more than 50 purebred Angus cows. The farmer himself stated that the government has allocated 10 hectares of land for his business. The largest of his cows weighs 1.5 tons. He imported the pedigree cattle from Russia through local companies.

Hamzat Taalaybek uulu emphasized that each cow of this breed produces at least 10 liters of milk per day. He sells calves on order, with a price starting from 100,000 soms.

Previously, the farmer was awarded the title of champion of Kyrgyzstan in purebred livestock farming.
