Agriculture Ministry of Kyrgyzstan proposes temporary ban on livestock exports

The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan proposed a temporary ban on the export of livestock. A draft order has been submitted for public discussion.

The order «On the introduction of a temporary ban on the export of farm animals (cattle, horses, sheep, and goats) from the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic» aims to ensure the country’s food security, stabilize market prices for food products, maintain functioning of the domestic market, improve product quality, and support domestic producers.

Given the existing risks to food security and price stability for beef and mutton in Kyrgyzstan, and in order to protect the country’s food supply and stabilize prices for socially significant food items, it is proposed to impose a six-month ban on the export of farm animals from the republic, except in the following cases:

  • Re-export, transit through Kyrgyzstan, and movement between member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) across its territory;
  • Resources, agriculture and the processing industry from the list of agricultural goods subject to restrictions;
  • Permits issued to legal entities and individuals for the export of cattle, sheep and goats from the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic by the Veterinary Service, development of livestock farming, pastures and feed;
  • Sports horses sent abroad to participate in competitions;
  • Horses gifted to foreign states, international organizations, or individuals, based on decisions by the President and/or a competent executive authority.

The ban is also driven by several factors that have contributed to rising meat prices in EAEU countries as of mid-2025, including higher feed and veterinary medicine costs; reduced meat imports due to sanctions; increased logistics expenses; growth in live animal exports; and a rise in feed prices, particularly hay, by up to 30 percent.
