Entrepreneurship Development Fund increases loan amount for livestock purchases

The Entrepreneurship Development Fund under the Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan has increased the loan limit for livestock purchases from two to three million soms, and for breeding stock purchases to five million soms. The Fund’s press service reported.

It is noted that individuals who raise livestock but do not have individual entrepreneur status or a license will also be able to receive preferential loans from the state-owned company. They can receive financing of up to 500,000 soms for the purchase of livestock, provided they have a veterinary certificate confirming the availability of the livestock.

The Entrepreneurship Development Fund provides preferential loans to support entrepreneurs working in various sectors of the economy.

For additional information, please contact the call center at 0559 956 799.