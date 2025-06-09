11:46
Kyrgyzstan increases exports of livestock products

In the first five months of 2025, exports of livestock products from the Kyrgyz Republic showed steady growth. The press service of the Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to its data, the total volume of dairy product deliveries amounted to 16,462 tons, which is 3,623 tons more than in the same period last year.

The largest growth was recorded in the following categories:

• cheese — an increase of 242 tons;

• butter — an increase of 684 tons;

• powder milk — an increase of 294 tons;

• chicken eggs — an increase in exports of 12.7 million pieces, which is a record figure in recent years;

• other types of livestock products — an increase of 14,764 tons.

Stable positive dynamics are also demonstrated by:

• fish feed — an increase of 452 tons;

• cattle skins — 381 tons;

• chicken by-products — 240 tons;

• beef by-products — 215 tons;

• honey — 40 tons.

A further increase in exports is expected in such areas as ice cream, national drinks, pasteurized milk, cheeses and sausages.

The growth in export figures demonstrates the high quality of products, stable demand in international markets, and the effectiveness of state support for the agro-industrial sector.
link: https://24.kg/english/331949/
views: 79
