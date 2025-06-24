15:43
Security services detain Tokmak Mayor Maksat Nusuvaliev

Tokmak Mayor Maksat Nusuvaliev and two others were detained during a meeting with participation of the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Kamchybek Tashiev. A source in the security forces informed 24.kg news agency. The meeting headed by Tashiev was held in the Tokmak City Hall building today, June 24.

The footage shows Maksat Nusuvaliev and two others being led by security forces. It is known that he has been charged under two articles of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
