Sadyr Japarov congratulates Lee Jae-myung on election as South Korea's President

The Head of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sadyr Japarov, congratulated Lee Jae-myung on his election as President of the Republic of Korea (South Korea). The press service of the head of state reported.

«On behalf of the people of the Kyrgyz Republic and on my own behalf, I sincerely congratulate you on your confident victory in the presidential election. The results are a clear testament to the trust and support of the people for your pragmatic policies aimed at ensuring the sustainable social and economic development of the country,» the congratulatory telegram reads.

«I express my readiness to continue contributing to the further strengthening of cooperation between our states,» Sadyr Japarov noted.

The presidential elections in South Korea took place on June 3, 2025. They were held ahead of schedule after the impeachment of the previous president, Yoon Suk Yeol, who was removed from office for attempting to impose martial law in December 2024.

Lee Jae-myung, the opposition Toburo Democratic Party candidate, won the election with 49.42 percent of the votes. His main rival, Kim Moon-soo from the conservative People Power Party, received 41.15 percent.

Voter turnout reached 77.8 percent, the highest since 1997.

Under the South Korean constitution, the newly elected president assumed office on June 4, 2025 without a transition period.