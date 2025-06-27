14:51
International Issyk-Kul Electoral Forum held in Kyrgyzstan

The International Issyk-Kul Electoral Forum continues its work in Cholpon-Ata city. It was organized by the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums of Kyrgyzstan.

The Electoral Forum brought together participants from more than 12 CIS, near and far abroad countries — heads and representatives of electoral bodies, government bodies, the academic and expert community, and international organizations.

President Sadyr Japarov delivered a welcoming video address to the participants. He emphasized that the Issyk-Kul Electoral Forum, which brings together electoral bodies from various countries, civil society, and international organizations, is becoming a good tradition, reaffirming its status as a valuable platform for dialogue.

The main goal of the forum is a constructive and open exchange of opinions on the most advanced approaches to ensuring the electoral rights of citizens, discussing best practices and developing recommendations.

In his speech, the Chairman of the Central Election Commission Tynchtyk Shainazarov noted that new tasks are set for the electoral bodies. «But the main thing remains unchanged: when people go to the polls, it means that they care about what is happening, and they believe that their vote matters. Citizen participation in elections is the most important indicator of trust in government institutions,» he added.

Secretary General of the CIS IPA Dmitry Kobitsky noted that high electoral activity is the key to the legitimacy of power. He emphasized the importance of combating absenteeism and active interaction between government bodies and the international community.

Secretary General of TURKPA Mehmet Süreyya Er called for inclusive elections with the participation of women, youth and people with disabilities. He also called for cooperation within the framework of the Consultative Platform of the Central Electoral Bodies of the Member States of the Organization of Turkic States.

Executive Secretary of the CSTO PA Sergei Pospelov noted the importance of electoral sovereignty in the context of regional security. Particular attention was paid to the role of the CSTO in countering extremism and cyber threats during the election period.

UN Resident Coordinator in the Kyrgyz Republic Antje Grawe stressed the importance of involving women and youth in the elections. She noted that in the run-up to the next parliamentary and presidential elections, this forum provides a timely opportunity to reflect, exchange experiences and look to the future.
