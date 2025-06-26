18:42
500,000 modern electricity meters to be installed by the end of 2025

National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan (NENK) OJSC has installed more than 200,000 modern electricity meters for private consumers across the country since the beginning of 2025. The press service of NENK OJSC reported.

The smart meters allow online recording of electricity consumption, quickly identify problems, prevent unauthorized connections and generate more accurate data for calculations.

In addition, the new system gives consumers the opportunity to more effectively manage their energy consumption, which contributes to the rational use of resources.

NENK OJSC notes that it is planned to install additional 300,000 smart devices by the end of 2025, which will bring the total number to 500,000. The equipment is being installed throughout the country, including remote and hard-to-reach settlements. Particular attention is paid to explanatory work among the population on the rules for using new meters.
