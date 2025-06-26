Central street in Cholpon-Ata city completely renovated

A section of Balykchy — Cholpon-Ata — Korumdu road, 3.9 kilometers long (the central street of Cholpon-Ata city), has been completely reconstructed and repaired. The press service of the Ministry of Transport reported.

The repair work was carried out by the state enterprise Kyrgyzavtozhol-Sever and China Road and Bridge Corporation.

According to the project, the road consists of four lanes, each 3.5 meters wide, and the total width of the roadway is 14 meters. Given the traffic intensity on this road, which has international status, the first layer of asphalt concrete with a thickness of 9 centimeters was initially laid to increase the load capacity. Work has been completed on installing more than 100 water pipes, trays and curbs on the sides of the road, building bus stops and sidewalks with parking on both sides of the road, and repairing two bridges. In addition, work has been carried out to install lighting on the central street of Cholpon-Ata.