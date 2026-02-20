Southern part of Deng Xiaoping Avenue in Bishkek to be closed for repairs

The southern side of Deng Xiaoping Avenue in Bishkek, from Intergelpo Street to Kainazarov Street (4,458 kilometers), will be temporarily closed for repairs starting February 24. The press service of the City Hall announced.

According to the press service, the work will begin ahead of schedule due to the need to replace water pipes.

«Dismantling of the road surface, widening of the roadway, replacement of curbs, and laying new asphalt will be carried out at this section. In 2025, rehabilitation work was completed on the northern side of the avenue. According to the schedule, the repairs will be divided into three phases, with each section planned to be opened in stages over the course of one month,» the statement reads.