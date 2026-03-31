10 kilometers of road to be repaired on Too-Ashuu Pass in 2026

During the 2026 construction season, medium-level repairs will be carried out on Too-Ashuu Pass of Bishkek — Osh road. Specifically, under the Capital Investments category, the old asphalt layer will be removed and a new surface will be laid on the section from kilometer 130 to 146. The press service of the Ministry of Transport and Communications of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

In addition, Road Maintenance Enterprise No. 9, subordinate to the ministry, is replacing barriers on the section of Bishkek — Osh road from Sosnovka checkpoint to the approach to Too-Ashuu Pass (kilometers 80-139). A total of 200 barriers (parapets) are planned for installation, of which 180 have been installed to date.

These barriers have not been updated for over 20 years, since the reconstruction of Bishkek — Osh road.