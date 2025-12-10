14:55
Nearly 100 kilometers of roads repaired in Bishkek in 2025

In 2025, nearly 100 kilometers of roads have been repaired in Bishkek. Vice Mayor of the capital Ramiz Aliev reported at a meeting of the City Council’s Standing Commission on Municipal Property, Land Issues, Urban Planning, and Architecture.

According to him, this is a record figure for the capital, «previously, the city could only manage about 30 kilometers.»

«Funding was allocated for more than 120 kilometers, but we decided not to start work on some roads this year due to the high risk of not finishing before the first cold weather. The money remains. Next year, these streets will definitely be included in the list. For 2026, we have ambitious plans — over 100 kilometers of roads, mostly expanding away from the city center,» Ramiz Aliev said.

Deputy Kazybek Ergeshov noted that some streets in Sverdlovsky district were repaired poorly. He suggested blacklisting irresponsible contractors and requiring them to correct deficiencies.

The vice mayor stated that more than 7.5 kilometers of roads were completed in Sverdlovsky district.

«To date, there are claims regarding two streets; a letter has been sent demanding the poorly repaired sections be redone. Next year, when compiling the list, we will consider a blacklist of companies that missed deadlines or faced complaints. Each road has a three-year warranty. If a new defect is discovered, the warranty is renewed,» he emphasized.

According to Ramiz Aliev, road works have been completed on 147 streets across the city (asphalt was laid on 122 streets, and sidewalks were repaired on 25 streets). Two streets remain unfinished, deferred until next year.
