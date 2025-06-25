One Belt, One Road initiative remains in demand — Cabinet Chairman

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, as part of his participation in the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum Summer Davos 2025 in China, spoke at a panel session on the topic «Where is the One Belt, One Road initiative heading?» The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Adylbek Kasymaliev noted that in the current conditions, when the modern world is full of crises and challenges, geopolitical disagreements, international tensions and uncertainty, the One Belt, One Road initiative remains an international cooperation platform in demand in the world.

He outlined the ideas for the development of One Belt, One Road initiative and the role of the Kyrgyz Republic in it, which are based on five areas. The first is transport connectivity.

«We are ready to use our geographical advantages and transit potential to become a key logistics hub linking the regions of Asia and Europe. In this sense, the construction of new transport routes along the «One Belt — One Road» is the main factor in the development of interconnectedness in the Eurasian space,» the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers said.

The second is trade and economic cooperation. In the context of current challenges and opportunities, the basis for stable progress is close trade and economic cooperation based on the principles of trust, fairness and mutual benefit.

With its significant investment potential, Kyrgyzstan can and is ready to serve as a «gateway» for foreign investors, including Chinese companies, to access the markets of the EAEU and the European Union.

Adylbek Kasymaliev emphasized the importance of the third area of ​​cooperation within the framework of One Belt — One Road — financial one. The introduction of effective financial instruments capable of supporting large projects within the framework of the initiative is of particular relevance.

An important area for the further development of One Belt — One Road is digitalization and innovation.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers said that citizens receive more than 90 percent of services online in the Kyrgyz Republic to date. The High-Tech Park is successfully operating, with the most favorable conditions created for its residents.

Adylbek Kasymaliev named energy as the fifth area of ​​cooperation, within the framework of which it is planned to implement large energy projects in the republic.

«Kyrgyzstan remains committed to the ideas of One Belt — One Road initiative, which is acquiring special significance and relevance in our difficult times. I am confident that only by combining our efforts we can create a solid foundation for peace, stability and prosperity of our peoples,» he concluded.