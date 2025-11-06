10:15
Cabinet Chairman tells Gulf News media outlet about Kyrgyzstan's economic growth

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev gave an interview to the international business outlet Gulf News, where he spoke about Kyrgyzstan’s socio-economic development and investment opportunities, the Cabinet’s press service reported.

According to Kasymaliev, the government is focused on ensuring sustainable economic growth and improving citizens’ living standards. The average economic growth rate over the past three years has been around 9 percent, while in the first nine months of 2025, GDP grew by 10 percent, reaching 1,240.5 trillion soms.

Key drivers of growth include construction, industry, and the services sector, supported by rising domestic demand, increased investment inflows, and the implementation of major infrastructure projects.

The head of the Cabinet emphasized that Kyrgyzstan continues to create favorable conditions for investors and to strengthen its economic institutions. He particularly noted cooperation with the United Arab Emirates, including the implementation of the Government Accelerators program.

In conclusion, Adylbek Kasymaliev urged international investors to consider Kyrgyzstan as a promising destination for investment, underscoring the country’s openness to joint projects.

Gulf News is one of the leading English-language publications in the UAE, covering economic and political developments in the Gulf and Asian regions.
