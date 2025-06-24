14:09
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Water reservoir to be built in Kochkor for drip irrigation system

A reservoir for drip irrigation is being built in Kochkor. The press service of the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, the project is being implemented with the support of the UN World Food Program.

The minister Ravshanbek Sabirov and the UN WFP Country Director in the Kyrgyz Republic Kojiro Nakai visited Isakeyev village, where they monitored the implementation of the project to build a reservoir for a drip irrigation system.

The reservoir is intended to supply water to an orchard located on a 2.5-hectare plot in the Chap area. In 2023, the orchard was planted with 300 apple trees, 250 apricot trees, 120 currant bushes, 50 cherry trees, 50 plum trees, and 100 poplars.

To improve crop yields and plant growth, hoses and tubing for a drip irrigation system have already been installed. The construction of the water reservoir is now underway to support this system.

Residents from socially vulnerable categories are involved in the construction work. As support, WFP provides them with food packages: 300 kilograms of flour and 30 liters of sunflower oil per person. In total, 588 households in Ormonkhan aiyil okmotu are beneficiaries of the project.
link: https://24.kg/english/333901/
views: 160
Print
Related
Daily regulation reservoir commissioned in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan
Farmers urged to rationally use water during agricultural work
Five billion soms to be allocated in Kyrgyzstan for irrigation system in 2025
Irrigation systems being renovated in Bishkek
Modern irrigation systems being installed in Bishkek
Innovative tree watering bags tested on Bishkek's trees
Two rivers to be united via intake dam in Issyk-Kul region
150 million soms allocated for construction of canal in Kadamdzhai
Kyrgyzstan to supply Kazakhstan with over half a billion cubic meters of water
Water utility put into operation in Batken for 480 million soms
Popular
Violation of visa regime in USA: MFA of Kyrgyzstan issues statement Violation of visa regime in USA: MFA of Kyrgyzstan issues statement
International job fraud with sending workers to Kyrgyzstan busted in India International job fraud with sending workers to Kyrgyzstan busted in India
Baisalov confirms support for UN Charter at meeting with Ukrainian Ambassador Baisalov confirms support for UN Charter at meeting with Ukrainian Ambassador
963 doctors in Kyrgyzstan receive apartments from State Mortgage Company 963 doctors in Kyrgyzstan receive apartments from State Mortgage Company
24 June, Tuesday
13:38
Kamchybek Tashiev inspects weapons and takes photo with Javelin missile system Kamchybek Tashiev inspects weapons and takes photo with...
13:20
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan amends rules for managing pension savings
13:13
President of Kyrgyzstan reforms audit: Fewer inspections, more digitalization
13:04
Bailiffs to be subordinate to Prosecutor General's Office from July 1
12:54
Water reservoir to be built in Kochkor for drip irrigation system