Water reservoir to be built in Kochkor for drip irrigation system

A reservoir for drip irrigation is being built in Kochkor. The press service of the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, the project is being implemented with the support of the UN World Food Program.

The minister Ravshanbek Sabirov and the UN WFP Country Director in the Kyrgyz Republic Kojiro Nakai visited Isakeyev village, where they monitored the implementation of the project to build a reservoir for a drip irrigation system.

The reservoir is intended to supply water to an orchard located on a 2.5-hectare plot in the Chap area. In 2023, the orchard was planted with 300 apple trees, 250 apricot trees, 120 currant bushes, 50 cherry trees, 50 plum trees, and 100 poplars.

To improve crop yields and plant growth, hoses and tubing for a drip irrigation system have already been installed. The construction of the water reservoir is now underway to support this system.

Residents from socially vulnerable categories are involved in the construction work. As support, WFP provides them with food packages: 300 kilograms of flour and 30 liters of sunflower oil per person. In total, 588 households in Ormonkhan aiyil okmotu are beneficiaries of the project.