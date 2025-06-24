Kyrgyzstan organizes thematic event at UN Climate Change Conference in Bonn

As part of the 62nd session of the UN Climate Change Conference in Bonn, Kyrgyzstan, together with the Mountain Partnership Secretariat, organized a thematic event «Beyond the peaks: Mobilizing stakeholders for mountain-centred climate action.» The press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The event was attended by representatives of mountain countries, including Nepal, Bhutan, Andorra, Ecuador, Armenia, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan, as well as international organizations: UNFCCC, ICIMOD, INBAR.

Dinara Kemelova, Special Representative of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic for the Five-Year Action Plan for the Development of Mountain Regions, called on countries and international organizations to support the initiatives announced by Sadyr Japarov to create a coordination mechanism «UN-Mountains, Mountain Development Fund, and the international platform «Mountain Youth, Women and Climate.»

She proposed consolidating efforts within the framework of existing UNFCCC programs and mechanisms to promote the interests of mountain communities and protect mountain ecosystems. The head of the Kyrgyz delegation also provided information on the progress of the Five-Year Action Plan for the Development of Mountain Regions and further steps and prospects for cooperation, including the preparation of the 2nd Bishkek Global Mountain Summit in 2027.

The Kyrgyz delegation held a series of bilateral consultations with the heads of delegations from India, Austria, Ecuador, Pakistan, Andorra, Armenia, Bhutan, Laos, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Burkina Faso, Mali, Tanzania, Azerbaijan, and other countries to promote the mountain agenda within the framework of the negotiation processes, and spoke at various sessions of the Bonn Conference, addressing the problems of developing countries and mountain regions in the context of climate change.