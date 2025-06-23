16:32
Regular passenger flights Tashkent — Tamchy launched

Fly Khiva Airlines has started operating regular passenger flights on Tashkent — Tamchi route (Issyk-Kul International Airport). The press service of Airports of Kyrgyzstan OJSC reported.

According to it, Fly Khiva Airlines, an Uzbek low-cost airline, has operated its first passenger flight on the Tashkent — Tamchi route.

Flights started on June 22, 2025 and will be operated every Sunday until August 10, 2025.

The opening of this route expands the possibilities of convenient and affordable air communication between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, contributing to the development of tourism and business contacts.
