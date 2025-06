The mobile app with maps, a directory of organizations, and city navigation, 2GIS, now has a navigator in the Kyrgyz language. The developers reported.

The voices of the Kyrgyz navigator are People’s Artist of the Kyrgyz Republic Gulnur Satylganova and a rapper Begish.

Users can choose between the bright, street style of Begish and the calm, expressive voice of Gulnur Satylganova.

The project was implemented as part of an initiative to localize digital services in the Kyrgyz Republic. It involves the complete adaptation of phrases and intonations, while maintaining the convenience of navigation and the app’s signature intonation.

Voice navigation in the Kyrgyz language can already be enabled in the settings of 2GIS app.