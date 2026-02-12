11:31
Cargo tracking mechanism using navigation seals launched in Kyrgyzstan

Mandatory continuous tracking of cargo shipments using navigation seals came into effect on February 11 in Kyrgyzstan, as well as in other member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the Customs Service reported.

The updated tracking mechanism applies to shipments transiting through the territories of two or more EAEU member states in accordance with the relevant agreement.

Navigation seals are used for the transportation of:

  • certain types of excisable goods, including alcohol and tobacco products, transported by road and/or rail under customs transit and export procedures, as well as goods moved between member states within the framework of mutual trade;
  • certain categories of goods, including clothing, footwear, and electronics, transported by road under the customs transit procedure;
  • nicotine-containing products and nicotine raw materials classified under commodity codes 2404, 2939 79 000 0, and 2939 80 000 0 of the EAEU Commodity Nomenclature for Foreign Economic Activity, transported by road and exported from the customs territory of the Union under the export procedure.

Cargo tracking within the EAEU is carried out by national operators of the member states. In Kyrgyzstan, this function is performed by State Customs Infrastructure OJSC.
