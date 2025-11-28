17:36
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan to launch pilot project on navigation seals

Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan have launched a pilot project on the use of electronic navigation seals in road freight transport between the two countries, the press service of the State Tax Service of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, the project will run from December 1, 2025 to January 15, 2026.

The seals will be used voluntarily and free of charge for all types of goods:

  • from Kyrgyzstan to Kazakhstan and Russia;
  • from Kazakhstan and Russia to Kyrgyzstan via Ak-Tilek Avtodorozhny and Karasu checkpoints.

Seal application points:

  • Ak-Tilek Avtodorozhny (Kyrgyzstan);
  • checkpoints on the Kazakh-Russian border;
  • Karasu (Kazakhstan).

Seal removal points:

  • addressees in Bishkek — for imports into the Kyrgyz Republic;
  • checkpoints on the Kazakh-Russian border — for transit;
  • Addressees in Almaty — for imports into Kazakhstan.

To participate, carriers must contact their local tax authorities at their place of registration, as well as the Department of the State Tax Service for Control over Large Taxpayers in Bishkek and the northern region.

The State Tax Service noted that the pilot project is being implemented within the framework of a memorandum signed on August 22, 2025, between the Tax Service of the Kyrgyz Republic and the State Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The pilot project aims to test the seal application mechanism, increase the transparency of trade flows, expedite control procedures, and prepare businesses for the future mandatory implementation of a shipment tracking system within the EAEU.
