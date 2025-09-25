EAEU introduces navigation seals to track shipments

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is launching unified navigation seals to track shipments across all member states, the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) reported.

According to the EEC, the measure will take effect on February 1, 2026, and will be applied in all five EAEU countries starting February 11.

«This will increase the EAEU’s transit potential, create better conditions for carriers, and reduce the reasons for authorities to stop vehicles carrying these seals, as full transparency is ensured,» Ruslan Davydov, EEC Minister in charge of Customs Cooperation, said.

The electronic navigation seals allow shipments to be monitored online over thousands of kilometers and record any unauthorized actions with the cargo. They also help reduce transit times, as goods will no longer require border inspections.