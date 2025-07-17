12:41
Back to school: One hour of Kyrgyz language reduced in favor of STEM subjects

The new basic curriculum for the 2025/26 school year has undergone changes in Kyrgyzstan — one hour of the Kyrgyz language has been reduced. The Minister of Education Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva reported.

According to her, today the Kyrgyz language has the most hours in the curriculum, while subjects like biology, chemistry, physics, and computer science receive significantly fewer.

«We’ve reallocated one hour of Kyrgyz language in favor of STEM subjects to attract more specialists. It’s important to remember that Kyrgyz can and should be taught not only as a separate subject, but also through math, biology, history and art. The era of rote learning is over,» Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva said.

She added that the ministry is focusing on promoting the Kyrgyz language across all subjects: «Teaching physics, math, and history in Kyrgyz helps develop vocabulary and critical thinking. Through music, sports, and art, we foster respect for national traditions and cultural values.»
